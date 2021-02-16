Microsoft's new Xbox Wireless headset delivers matte black Bluetooth surround sound for $99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft just revealed its newly designed wireless gaming headset that works across gaming PCs, mobile devices, and of course all its Xbox consoles. The new Xbox Wireless Headset builds upon the last generation wired Xbox One headsets by adding Bluetooth and some neat new features, for the very competitive price point of $100.

The most notable upgrade are the massive rotating earcups that let you control volume and game/chat balance in place of fiddly buttons or dials. The microphone also gets a significant upgrade, featuring voice isolation, to reduce background noise, and even auto-mute that'll turn your mic off when you're not speaking.

The Xbox Wireless Headset can be paired on Xbox One consoles via its proprietary wireless tech and using Bluetooth on phones... and on PC by either if you're rocking the Xbox Wireless Adapter. The Xbox Accessories app is used to customize EQ settings, bass boost, etc. and the headset will support Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone spatial sound.

Microsoft is claiming the Xbox Wireless headset will have up to 15 hours of battery life, but a 30-minute quick charge over USB Type-C will give users around 4 hours of gameplay.

The Xbox Wireless Headset is set for release on March 16, and right now you can pre-order the new Xbox Wireless headset straight from the Microsoft store for $100.