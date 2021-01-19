Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting 8 new games this month, including Yakuza

Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting a nice spread of new games throughout the remainder of January, including the already confirmed Control. Arguably the most exciting addition is the arrival of the Yakuza Remastered Collection, which brings Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 to PC for the first time (the collection is also releasing at the same time on Steam). Those games release onto the service on January 28.

January 28 will also see the launch of The Medium, which hits the subscription service on day one. But other titles are hitting the service even sooner: January 21 will see the aforementioned Control, Desperados 3 and Donut County added.

Just quietly, I'm most excited for Cyber Shadow, which hits the service on January 26. It's a gorgeous retro-styled action platformer with more than a whiff of Ninja Gaiden about it, and it's the first non-Shovel Knight game to be published by Yacht Club. It's also releasing on Steam.

January 29 will also see a handful of games leave the service: Death's Gambit, Final Fantasy XV, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, Gris, Indivisible, Reigns: Game of Thrones and Sea Salt.

Microsoft's subscription service exited beta last September and, after a long honeymoon period at a $1 a month, now costs $10 a month (or AU$10.95). Your first month on the service can be had for a dollar.