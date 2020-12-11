Yakuza: Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6 are coming to PC

It's finally happening: every mainline Yakuza game will be available on PC by April next year, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced today. The Yakuza: Remastered Collection, which includes Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, will release on PC (Windows 10 and Steam) on January 28, while the final story in Kazuma Kiryu's saga, Yakuza 6, will release on March 25.

Yakuza games have long released exclusively for Sony consoles, but that's quickly changing: Yakuza: Like A Dragon released on day one for PC (and Xbox) last month, while Yakuza 0, and the remakes of Yakuza 1 and 2 are also now available on PC. Come March, you'll be able to play from Yakuza 0 through to Like A Dragon without a console, which is extremely good news.

Even better, the three games in the Remastered Collection will all be sold separately. You'll want to play them all—they're all connected—but if you only play one, Yakuza 5 is essential.

The four new ports are also coming to Xbox Game Pass. It's unclear whether this is just the Xbox pass or if it'll come to the PC subscription service too, but frankly, it's good news that these games are coming to us at all.

To whet your appetite, here is the trailer for the Remastered Collection: