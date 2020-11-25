How to complete the Repeat After Me quest in Shadowlands

Stuck trying to figure out what you need to do for the WoW Repeat After Me quest? If you're working your way towards level 60—or even if you're already there and clearing up your quest log—you may be wondering what you need to do or where you need to go in order to complete this quest.

The quest is picked up in Maldraxxus, the zone you're sent to after completing the Bastion story campaign. It's one of the side quests there so is easily missed but if you've stumbled up Ta'eran, the quest giver and are left wondering what to do, read on to find out how to complete the WoW Repeat After Me quest.

How to complete the WoW Repeat After Me quest

Ta'eran is the NPC that gives you this quest and he's located northwest of the Theatre of Pain. The first quest he gives you requires you to follow him and when he reaches his new location, you'll be able to pick up Repeat After Me.

Once you pick up the quest, you'll see a marker on the map. Head over towards it and look for a cave—the entrance is quite small. You'll find a runestone inside and you can click this to read it. It tells you that "supplicants must kneel in tribute" so do so by typing '/kneel' and the quest enemy will spawn. Kill it and move on to the next location marked on the map.

Once there, you might be tempted to run into the large cave entrance you find here. Don't. Instead look for the green pool to the left of the entrance to find another runestone. This one tells you that "you must bleed for Maldraxxus". With the runestone targeted, type '/bleed' and the enemy you're after will spawn. Take this one out and move on.

Image 1 of 11 Repeat After Me quest location (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 2 of 11 First cave entrance (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 3 of 11 First runestone (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 4 of 11 Second runestone location (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 5 of 11 Second runestone text (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 6 of 11 Third runestone cave entrance (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 7 of 11 Third runestone (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 8 of 11 Fourth runestone location (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 9 of 11 Fourth runestone text (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 10 of 11 Fifth runestone cave entrance (Image credit: Blizzard) Image 11 of 11 Fifth runestone text (Image credit: Blizzard)

You're looking for another cave entrance here. Again, click on the runestone located within to read "We salute those who rise above the masses." So type '/salute' and again, the quest enemy will spawn. Kill it and head to the next location on your map.

You'll find another runestone here, out in the open this time. This one reads "Our strength shall be flexed in battle." I'm sure you're getting the idea now but type '/flex' to make the quest enemy spawn then dispatch it. Now head to the last marker.

The cave entrance you're looking for is pretty tricky to spot. Look for the green river with the waterfall at the top. There's a small waterfall a little further down and the cave entrance is located in the base of the hill, just to the right of that. The last runestone says "the skillful can sneak past their foes unseen" so type '/sneak' while targeting the runestone to spawn this enemy and kill it.

You can now return to Ta'eran to hand in the WoW Repeat After Me quest.