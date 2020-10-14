With this $59.99 air duster you won't need to clean your PC with a leaf blower

Cleaning your PC with disposable air canisters seems wasteful, and of course there's the dreaded curse of freezy hands to deal with. But maybe you don't want to go too far in the other direction and commit to using a leaf blower like some kind of animal, as not one but two of our staff admitted to doing. In that case, what you need is an air duster like this cordless Alagoon model, which is currently $16 off as part of Amazon Prime day, with an additional $4 saving by applying the coupon.

Alagoon's air duster promises "a powerful thrust of air at almost 10 level strong gale (28m/s) for deep cleaning of the microscopic dust", which will not only get all of the cat or dog hair out of your PC, but could also be used to disperse an adult white dragon's fog cloud, should you find yourself in need of such a thing. It's cordless, comes with built-in 6000mAh lithium batteries, and can be charged via USB—though it'll charge faster if you use a 2A adapter, should you own one.

Thanks to a fan with a maximum rotating speed of 33000 RPM, this deep-cleaning cordless air duster will mean you never have to buy another disposable canister of compressed air.View Deal

It can also be used to clean car seats, filters on air-conditioning units, "medical devices", and anything your dog has sat on. Just having it around would provide the motivation to actually clean your PC every two weeks like you probably should, and without junking up the environment. "This device is made highly environment-friendly", the product description says, noting it can be used "more than 5000 times".

