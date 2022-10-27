Win a Custom HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset courtesy of Have a Nice Death

PC Gamer and Magic Design Studios are teaming up to celebrate Halloween in style with a giveaway so good it’s scary! With Have a Nice Death releasing its latest Early Access update at 10am PT on October 27, 2022, the studio is giving away three prize bundles that include a Steam key for the highly regarded game and a gorgeous, custom headset by HyperX (pictured above).
The latest update for Have a Nice Death, which is a 2D action roguelike where you play as an overworked grim reaper, adds a new Renovator feature that enables players to give a new look to the break room and lobby of Death Inc. You can also redecorate the lobby of Death Inc., the game's main hub, and play through a new murder mystery-like quest called “The Ritual” that's filled with lore.
The HyperX headset is decked out with adorably spooky art from Have a Nice Death. It normally sells for $129 and comes with a mic for gaming.
Residents of the UK, Europe, and the USA are eligible to win the Grand Prize, while 50 runner’s up will win a Steam Code for Have a Nice Death (currently in early access) with a Very Positive rating based on thousands of reviews.
