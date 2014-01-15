Welcome the end with The Rapture Is Here And You Will Be Forcibly Removed From Your Home

Have an extra 20 minutes lying around? Why don't you watch the world end in The Rapture Is Here And You Will Be Forcibly Removed From Your Home , a newly released, free game created by solo dev Connor Sherlock. Each short game gives you 22 minutes to look around and feel powerless as the planet crumbles, a feeling of helplessness inspired by the writings of H. P. Lovecraft.

"Lovecraft's stories hinge on trying to describe encountering something fundamentally unknowable to human beings," Sherlock told Polygon . "Awe, loneliness, and wonder are as important as horror for this. Video games tend to focus entirely on horror, or worse yet, quickly give way to action and gore and use the terrible things Lovecraft describes as mere cannon fodder."

Rapture is a fascinating example of how narrative games can evoke emotions beyond loss or nostalgia. The vague sense of unease and the unknowable horror of destruction made famous by Lovecraft are on fine display here, and it's certainly worthy of your time. While I was running through a foggy forest with Lovecraftian narration going overhead, I had to stop and marvel at the futility of it all. Why am I sprinting? Where am I going? I would have lay down and put a paper bag over my head , but I don't think it would have helped.

You can play Rapture in your browser or download it from Gamejolt here .

Thanks, Polygon .