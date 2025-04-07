I never actually looked up what Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is about, and there's some bonkers RPG lore behind the title

Features
By published

There's a reason it's called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and whether you like that reason will depend on your patience for absurd RPG premises.

New RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33&#039;s team of protagonists, including Gustave, Lune, and Maelle
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Until the other day, what I knew about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was that:

  • It's a French RPG with some Persona-inspired flair
  • It's got turn-based combat with real-time mechanics
  • It's coming out in April

Based on the screenshots of forlorn young adults, I also expected a melodramatic story about a quest to save the world, but I realized recently that I'd never actually read the game's premise.

It's more bonkers than I expected. Here's what the Steam page says about Expedition 33's story:

"Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she'll wake and paint '33.' And tomorrow we depart on our final mission—Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again."

Even when the RPG's wordy title became the subject of some good-natured internet heckling recently, it hadn't occurred to me that "Expedition 33" might refer to something specific. Now I know: There's an immortal painter who only paints numbers that make everyone that age die.

It's not the absolute most absurd premise in the history of absurd RPG premises, but I've become fixated on the timing of this expedition: "Tomorrow she'll wake and paint '33.' And tomorrow we depart on our final mission."

Our brave adventurers waited for the very day The Paintress is going to kill every 33-year-old to embark on this quest to stop her? I know not everyone is a two-hours-early-to-the-airport person, but the stakes are pretty high here. Couldn't have left a day early?

That S-tier procrastination can perhaps be explained if the crew dispatched to save the 33-year-olds failed, and nobody knew until the age group was vaporized. The official description does imply that this is an expedition of 32-year-olds:

"With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress' cycle of death," it reads, emphasis mine. "Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate."

The exception is Maelle, voiced by Jennifer English of Shadowheart fame, who is 16.

In her reveal trailer, it's mentioned that Maelle has nine years to live, which means that this death magic doesn't just kill people of a certain age the moment it's painted, but works continuously throughout the year. (In eight years, Maelle will be 24 and the Paintress will paint 25, but that miss apparently doesn't grant her immunity and she'll die when she turns 25.)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Maelle Character Trailer - YouTube Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Maelle Character Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

So, it seems we probably do have an expedition of people in their early 30s who are either going to die when they turn 33, or next year when the Paintress counts down again. Or they might all be killed in the course of their quest, in which case I guess it'll be Expedition 32's turn.

I still wonder why such an apparently small group has been sent to deal with this species-ending threat. In Fraser's recent hands-on preview (he didn't like the combat, but said that the game has potential), he noted that much of Expedition 33 is killed at the start, which helps explain why we're so few. But "expedition" still implies a modest detachment to me, and this seems like the sort of concern you might muster an army to do something about.

Did they try that earlier, when the world's 90-year-olds were being wiped out, and fail? Or did this world's leaders brush off the culling of the elderly and let their hearts grow cold? Is the whole thing a parable about collective action in the face of a pandemic? A metaphor for the unwillingness or inability of humanity and its richest nations to curb climate change through cooperation and sacrifice? Just RPG nonsense?

Time will tell! Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out April 24 on PC and consoles, which also happens to be my birthday. I might take that as a concerning omen, but the truth is that I would've been vaporized years ago in Clair Obscur's world.

Oh, and "clair obscur" is the French term for the Italian "chiaroscuro," which refers to the modeling of three-dimensional forms seen in Renaissance paintings, as well as the high-contrast style of artists like Rembrandt and Caravaggio. What that means in the context of an artsier Thanos, I can't say.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about rpg
Key art for the Amazon ascendancy class in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2's disastrous new update reveals the core tension at the heart of its design: How do you make a game with meaningful combat when everyone just wants to blast monsters?
Zoh Shia, a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds, rears onto its hind legs in a regal, threatening posture.

How to get Zoh Shia to spawn in Monster Hunter Wilds
CHICKEN JOCKEY

Cops called as A Minecraft Movie sends kids into chicken jockey frenzies
See more latest
Most Popular
Key art for the Amazon ascendancy class in Path of Exile 2.
Path of Exile 2's disastrous new update reveals the core tension at the heart of its design: How do you make a game with meaningful combat when everyone just wants to blast monsters?
AMD RX 9070 XT and Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards from Asus
AMD RX 9070 XT vs Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti: This is 2025's graphics card battle royale
Path of Exile 2 Lich with minions
Dawn of the Hunt is Path of Exile 2's most contentious update, but it's also the most fun I've had with ARPG necromancy, well… ever
The protagonist of Elroy and the Aliens stands next to a companion as they behold an impressive ocean view
Five new Steam games you probably missed (April 7, 2025)
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.
Assassin's Creed Shadows fixes Valhalla's biggest mistakes
Mario Kart World promotional image.
We haven't even gotten over the sting of $70 games and now Nintendo's asking people to pay $80 for Mario Kart
Image of new Donkey Kong looking distressed from a trailer.
I loved the Nintendo Switch, but the Switch 2 looks like every other console now: A worse PC with a few exclusive games
Fields of Mistria art
The 'Stardew Valley-like' genre desperately needs a real name and I have the perfect answer
A woman sat in a cafe
Repose's demo is short, but this 2D horror game is already feeling like something out of Severance
Talion confronting an orc captain in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Assassin's Creed Shadows' huge but shallow open world is proof that we've lost the Nemesis System just when we need it most