Watch the EA press conference live (Update: it's over)

We've already learned that Titanfall 2 will have a single-player campaign, but there's surely lots more to come at EA's show today—Battlefield 1, Mass Effect Andromeda, and maybe some Star Wars. The show starts at 1PM Pacific, 4PM Eastern, 21:00 BST (though it looks like the stream begins half-an-hour earlier). Watch it live with us on YouTube, embedded above.

Update: The main show is over, and they've moved on to the Battlefield 1 stream. Here's what we saw: