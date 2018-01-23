Watch a man get his face ripped off in Dead By Daylight's 'Saw Chapter' trailer

Having previously slashed its way through The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the multiplayer horror-survival game Dead By Daylight is now headed to a new playground: The sticky slaughterhouse mess of Saw.

The Saw Chapter will add a new survivor to the game, David Tapp, and a new killer, The Pig, each with three unique perks. Tapp gets Tenacity, Detective's Hunch, and Stakeout, enhancing his survivability under pressure, while The Pig's abilities—Hangman's Trick, Surveillance, and Make Your Choice—are (what a surprise) more about inflicting pain and misery on helpless victims.

The update also includes a new map, Gideon Meat Plant, which sounds like a lovely spot to visit: "A place of death. Not death in the sense that I am accustomed to, but a place designed for death. A place where living things are meant to go to slaughter: an abattoir."

Speaking of sounds, that reverse bear trap scream-and-squish in the trailer really sells it, eh? Yeesh. Dead By Daylight: Saw is slated to go live today but it doesn't appear to be available on Steam just yet, nor is there any pricing information. The Nightmare on Elm Street chapter goes for $7/£5/€7, so I'd expect something in that neighborhood.