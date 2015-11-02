Warner Bros is offering refunds to all Batman: Arkham Knight PC owners

Warner Bros. has announced it will offer refunds to all owners of Batman: Arkham Knight on PC. In an unprecedented move by a major publisher, the publisher will refund anyone who has owned the game on Steam at any point in the game's troubled history.

"We are very sorry that many of our customers continue to be unhappy with the PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight," a note on the game's Steam page reads. "We worked hard to get the game to live up to the standard you deserve but understand that many of you are still experiencing issues.

"Until the end of 2015, we will be offering a full refund on Batman: Arkham Knight PC, regardless of how long you have played the product. You can also return the Season Pass along with the main game (but not separately). For those of you that hold onto the game, we are going to continue to address the issues that we can fix and talk to you about the issues that we cannot fix."

Warner re-released Batman: Arkham Knight last week, after suspending sales in June due to complaints about the poor quality of the port. As Andy Kelly reported last week, the update made some improvements but failed to fix all of the game's many problems.

Update: To clarify, Warner's Arkham Knight refund offer is only available to those who purchased the game through Steam. Those who purchased it elsewhere must deal directly with their original retailer, who will have final discretion over whether to issue a refund. Warner said that it has contacted many such retailers to inform them of the situation, and encouraged anyone seeking a refund to bring a copy of this statement with them to the store.