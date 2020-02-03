Walmart has a deal on a cheap gaming desktop with a GTX 1660 Ti for only $600

Walmart has got on a great deal on a cheap gaming desktop, perfect for the student or young gamer in your life. This HP Pavilion gaming desktop tower is going for $599, $300 off its usual listing price. The Pavilion's got a 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400F, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

While not much of a powerhouse in terms of visuals, it should run games like Fortnite or Overwatch without any huge issues. If you're looking for a secondary PC to hook to your TV for movies, this HP Pavilion makes a decent enough media rig for the task, especially with the built-in 3-in-1 card reader and DVD drive.

You can get away with decent 1080p gaming if you don't mind knocking down your graphical settings down to medium or so. With the money you save, you can score yourself an excellent little budget curved display for our best curved monitor list.

But what this HP Pavilion needs is a bigger SSD, since 256GB fills up before you know it. We've found some of the cheapest SSD deals of the week, and you can do the upgrade yourself down the road.