Viewsonic unleashes new 144Hz 4K and 240Hz QHD gaming monitors

Viewsonic has unwrapped its new-for-2021 range of high-refresh gaming panels at CES. Highlights include a pair of 32-inch 4K models with 144Hz refresh rate, and a 27-inch 1440p panel running at 240Hz.

Kicking off with the Viewsonic Elite XG320U, it's a model we've mentioned before but has been taking its sweet time to actually become available. Still, it might just be the most appealing of the bunch and worth the lengthy wait.

It's a 32 incher with a 4K IPS panel running at 144Hz and offering DisplayHDR 600 certification. The latter is a relatively low level of HDR support and suggests the XG320U could be relatively affordable. Critically, it also includes HDMI 2.1 support, enabling high refresh larks with both PC and console.

Its sister screen in the new range is the ViewSonic Elite XG321UG. It too is a 32-inch 4K IPS model running at 144Hz, but this time with DisplayHDR 1000 certification and a peak brightness of 1400cd/m2.

That crazy brightness is enabled by a 1,152-zone mini-LED backlight, so the XG321UG promises to be quite the eye-popper. We imagine the price will be startling, too.

Oddly, the XG321UG does not come with HDMI 2.1 support, implying that this model is aimed primarily at PC rather than console gamers.

For fans of even higher refresh rates, may we suggest the new Viewsonic Elite XG271QG. It's a 27-inch QHD monitor with 2,560 by 1,440 pixels and 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes complete with Nvidia G-Sync support including Nvidia Reflex Analyser. That's a new feature from Nvidia enabling gamers to precisely measure screen latency, the better to fine-tune rigs for fast responses.

It also ties in with the new Nvidia Reflex SDK, which is designed to help game developers reduce latency. Developers of titles including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have all used the Nvidia Reflex SDK to minimise latency. Our very own Alan Dexter went hands-on with the technology recently, declaring it useful for helping out lower-end graphics cards with their latency issues.

Viewsonics's new range of Elite gaming panels should be available this summer (Image credit: Viewsonic)

Pricing hasn't been revealed for any of these new models sadly. However, we're hoping that the XG320U, in particular, will be relatively affordable and land around the $500–600 range (£500–600). With 4K gaming arguably making more sense on a larger 32-inch rather than a 27-inch panel, that would make 4K high-refresh thrills more appealing and attainable than before.

As for availability, Viewsonic says all three will be available this summer.