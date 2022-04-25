Valheim has sold over 10 million copies

Audio player loading…

Valheim was PC Gamer's game of the year 2021, and plenty of players agree: the Vi-king of co-op has now sold over 10 million copies. Developer Iron Gate Studio announced the milestone in a press release, adding that development on the upcoming Mistlands expansion continues apace.

The game remains in Early Access, and has now been out for just over a year. At its early peak there were over half-a-million people playing it on Steam, and it now boasts just under 300,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on the storefront. The notice of 10 million sales comes with a brief mention of what's in store for the year ahead, which is more-or-less the things you'd expect: a new biome, new enemies, and new crafting items.

"We never imagined Valheim would become so big, not even in our wildest dreams, and the past year flew by faster than we anticipated." says Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate. "Our team has doubled since launch and knowing Valheim is enjoyed by millions of players around the world honours and humbles us at the same time. Our ambitions for the game have never been stronger and the development of Mistlands is well underway: we can’t wait to bring this new mysterious biome to the game.”

Valheim was released back in February 2021, and was an instant word-of-mouth hit. The building system gave it longevity beyond the co-op adventuring, and quickly had players building everything from giant longships to recreations of Simpsons locations. It's also benefitted from a large and creative modding community that have produced everything from game overhauls to letting you build a dinky raft. And if none of that floats your longboat, how about the king of vegan viking speedrunners.