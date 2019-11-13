Upgrade your armory before Black Friday with the lowest price ever on Logitech's G903 wireless mouse

Logitech's G903 mouse was one of the first peripherals to pair wireless charging with wireless connectivity. Today, you can grab this awesome mouse at Best Buy for $79.99 ($70 off). At launch, the cost of this peripheral may have been considered a bit steep, but this deal makes for a tempting offer on this solid combination of performance and accessibility.

The G903 was the first gaming mouse to feature Logitech's Powerplay technology, pairing this mouse with the Logitech's Powerplay mat allows it to constantly top off its power supply, so you'd never have to stress about whether you're going to lose power in the middle of a marathon gaming session.

This mouse also features a total of 11 programmable buttons, ten grams of adjustable weight and a 12,000 DPI sensor housed in a sleek, ambidextrous shell. Whether you're a southpaw or not, the pair of detachable side buttons offer a level of hardware customization that you rarely see in peripherals and goes a long way to set this entry apart from its peers.

This flexible peripheral was a long-standing entry in our lineup of the best gaming mice until it was ousted by the slightly more robust update to the Logitech G502. Peripherals are going to be subject to some of the best sales in the weeks to come, so make sure you check our guide to the best Black Friday deals so you can stay in the loop.