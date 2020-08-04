You can build a compact gaming PC inside this tiny pyramid

I've always wanted to visit the pyramids in Egypt, and perhaps someday I will. What I've never considered, however, is building a PC inside a pyramid-shaped chassis, in part because most cases are rectangular or squarish. Azza's new Pyramid Mini 806 is not like most cases.

As the model name implies, it is a miniature pyramid to house a tiny PC, which can then serve as a compact showpiece. And for some reason, I'm strangely drawn to the design.

Granted, a pyramid hardly seems like a practical form factor to cram computer parts into, and I'm keenly aware of this. So is Azza, probably, because of the dozens of cases it offers, almost all of them are rectangular. But not this one.

The Pyramini Mini 806 measures 435 (H) x 368 (W) x 386 (D) and as made from aluminum. It has a enough room for a mini-ITX motherboard only, which means micro-ATX and bigger mobos are not an option. That's okay, because there are plenty of capable mini-ITX motherboards on the market, like the Asus ROG Strix X570-I Gaming, to name just one.

(Image credit: Azza)

Each of the four side panels is tempered glass, so gawkers can view your handiwork from all angles. The one on the back is raised, so you access your setup's various I/O ports.

Some vitals:

Max CPU cooler height—85mm

Max GPU length—280mm

PSU—SFX only

Motherboard—mini ITX

External 5.25-inch drive bays—N/A

Internal 2.5-inch drive bays—2

Internal 3.5-inch drive bays—N/A

Expansion slots—2

Front ports—power button, 1x USB 3.0, HD audio

For cooling, there is just a single 120mm fan that sits at the top. Looking at the pictures, each of the side panels leaves a bit of room at the top and bottom for airflow. Azza also points out that the power supply gets tucked away in a bottom chamber to prevent its heat from affecting other components.

How well it all works or what it's like to build in, I can't say. It's certainly unique, though. According to TechPowerUp, it will be available in November for around €249 (around $292).