This Xtrfy gaming mouse aims to be the last word in FPS accuracy

Struggling to nail down your aim in Valorant or CS:GO? Perhaps you're not quite nailing headshots in Warzone? The Xtrfy MZ1 - Zy's Rail is an ultralight gaming mouse that claims it can help, as it's been built for one purpose only: to improve your aim.

It's been made in conjunction with Rocket Jump Ninja, a YouTuber who specialises in gaming mice reviews. The design they've settled on comes with two 'rails', a nod to the Railgun in Quake, which are molded grips sunk into the primary mouse buttons. Xtrfy says these are there to assist with comfort, grip, and aim.

In Rocket Jump Ninja's words 'shape is king' when it comes to aim, hence the unique shape of the mouse before you today. That's come out of some prototyping on the YouTuber's part over the past year, and the design you see now is the one he finally settled on.

The MZ1 also features a weight-saving design that weighs in at just 56 grams, sans cable. It's a resolutely wired mouse, however, so you'll want to factor that in. It also comes with RGB around the front edge and down the scroll wheel for added flair.

At its core is the Pixart 3389 sensor capable of 16,000 DPI, the same as found in mice like the HyperX Pulsefire Surge and another lightweight option, Cooler Master's MM710.

You can check out the mouse and some of the background on its design in the somewhat intense reveal video above.

There's a lot of buzz about this mouse already, and it's certainly not your average gaming mouse design. Pre-orders go live in February on the Xtrfy store, so we'll soon find out if it is the ideal gaming mouse for aiming that Xtrfy and Rocket Jump Ninja believe it is.