Popular

WWE 2K20 patch 1.03 has been corrupting some players' save data

By

Things still aren't looking great in the badly busted wrestling game.

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K20 is a bit of a mess. In October, it launched in a laughably bad state, and now the latest patch, ostensibly meant to tackle crashes and bugs with wrestlers' hair and clothes, has been corrupting some players' save data. 

YouTuber SmackTalk and others posted screenshots of the warning message, post-update, informing them that their save data had been corrupted and a new save would have to be made. Other players also chimed in below the tweet with similar issues. 

Neither the WWE 2K20 or 2K support accounts addressed the problem, though the game appears to have been rolled back to 1.02, before the save corruption. If you didn't make a new save, you should hopefully be able to access your old one. 

I asked 2K about the issue with the update and what the status of the patch is, but it's yet to respond. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments