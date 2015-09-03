World of Warships gets a release date

World of Warships was first announced a full four years ago (though they were calling it World of Battleships at the time), but after a couple of months of open beta Wargaming is ready to release the game, in just two weeks, on September 17.

World of Warships is an MMO from the studio behind the incredibly popular World of Tanks and World of Warplanes. Naturally, this one focuses on naval battles, with four classes of ships (more than 80 ships in all) for you and your opponents to choose from. You'll get to fight in different locations across the world's seas, and will have to factor in things like weather as you do so.

If you want to see the game in action, this trailer shows some in-game footage. If you like words, check out our hands-on preview.

And because everyone likes pictures, here are some more screenshots we got with the announcement: