World of Battleships announced

Creators of World of Tanks and World of Warplanes, Wargaming.net announce on the WoT site that they are also working on World of Battleships. Like Tanks and Warplanes, World of Battleships will be free to play, and will feature a "straightforward interface, easy-to-use controls, and a common economic system that will allow players to distribute resources between the three games for the ultimate progress in each of them."

World of Battleships will let players take control of a large selection of warships and wage naval war in scenarios based on the biggest boat battles of the 20th Century. Players will have to pilot their machines, manage their weapons and adapt to changing weather conditions mid battle. It sounds as though we can expect a similar level of customisation to World of Tanks, too. "All the machines have a unique combination of firepower, speed, armor, and endurance."

We had an inkling that Wargaming.net would do a Battleships game ever since CEO Victor Kisyli told us " we will do battleships ." Wargaming.net have grown significantly since the success of World of Tanks, and are currently working on the next WoT update and World of Warplanes, which will be shown at Gamescom this week. Check out the first Warplanes screenshots for an advanced peek.

World of Tanks is free to play, you can grab the client from the World of Tanks site. Which war vehicle do you prefer, tanks, warplanes or battleships?