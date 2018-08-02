Win a chance to gain early access to Frostkeep Studios' new team-based survival game in the Rend early access giveaway

Rend is a new fantasy team-based survival game from original World of Warcraft and League of Legends developers, Frostkeep Studios, that pits three factions against one another in 60-player competitive matches set in an epic fantasy world.

In this game, players must learn to survive and dominate the brutal world to ultimately become the new Norse gods of Valhalla. You can combine forces to build your faction’s stronghold, and battle foes and creatures. Together, you will endure the dangers of Rend’s treacherous landscapes to discover valuable resources and powerful artifacts. With the game’s deep talent trees and skill systems, you’ll have the freedom to choose how you want to fight for your team’s victory. When a cycle ends, one faction will be declared the winner… but the end is only the beginning. Victorious players will receive rewards they can use in subsequent cycles as they ascend to legendary heights as heroes.

We’ve got 10 free Rend early access keys to give away here! Enter below before they are all gone! Good luck out there.