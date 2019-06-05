What to expect at the PC Gaming Show

Every year we invite everyone who makes PC games and hardware to participate in the PC Gaming Show, a special showcase of new PC games, live interviews, and never-before-seen trailers at E3.

On Monday June 10 at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT, 6 pm BST), we're rolling out the red carpet for more than 30 different presenters—independent creators, hardware companies, and major franchises that together represent a broad spectrum of what's happening in PC gaming now, and what's coming next. Here's some of what you'll see in this year's presentation:

– The world-first trailer for Evil Genius 2, the long-awaited return of the Dungeon Keeper-esque strategy game that puts you in control of a supervillain.

– In addition to Evil Genius 2, Rebellion will reveal an unannounced game.

– New footage of Last Oasis, one of the most original and imaginative multiplayer games we've seen this year.

– Tripwire Interactive returns to share first details about what it's been working on, including Maneater, its upcoming "ShaRkPG."

– With Borderlands 3 coming in September, Gearbox will take the stage to answer players' burning questions. Adding a new layer of interactivity to the presentation, viewers themselves will be able to submit questions live for a chance to have them answered during the show.

– Likewise, Paradox Interactive will have more to say and show about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and Age of Wonders: Planetfall.

– Digital Extremes’ live ops and community director Rebecca Ford will give Tenno a new sneak peek at Warframe's upcoming cooperative space combat expansion, Empyrean (formerly code-named Railjack), before its full reveal at TennoCon 2019, the annual Warframe conference held in July.

– Frontier appeared at the first PC Gaming Show in 2015 to announce Planet Coaster, and this year they’re back to reveal Planet Zoo. Game director Piers Jackson and senior artist Liesa Bauwens will join Frankie on stage to show the first-ever in-game Planet Zoo trailer.

– Samsung will introduce a groundbreaking new addition to its gaming monitor lineup.

– Chucklefish will appear to show off an upcoming game it's publishing "from a fantastic team of indie developers."

– Lots more, with surprises from Fatshark (creators of Vermintide 2), Funcom (Conan Exiles, Mutant Year Zero), Modus Games (Mech City Brawl, Trine 4), Re-Logic (Terraria), Annapurna Interactive (Outer Wilds, What Remains of Edith Finch, Gorogoa), Raw Fury (Sable, Atomicrops, Bad North), Fellow Traveller (Neo Cab, Genesis Noir), and Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic).

– Even more secret stuff from a couple of studios that we can't name.

This pile of never-before-seen stuff adds up to our biggest PC Gaming Show yet. Tune in at 10 AM PDT to twitch.tv/pcgamer or on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter.

This year's PC Gaming Show will also feature a new focus on interactivity. In partnership with Hovercast, we'll be surfacing viewer comments and reactions live from every platform. The PC gaming quiz that kicks off our pre-show also benefits from this new functionality, and for the first time will be reactive to viewers' responses in chat on YouTube and Twitch.