What did you play last week?

Wes Fenlon has been playing Star Wars: Squadrons, which has a fun campaign though he's missing TIE Fighter's mission briefings. Filled with military jargon and detail, they'd often set you up with some unusual twist on a standard mission in a way that Squadrons can't quite match. It does have a Gonk droid you can make dance, which counts for something.

Christopher Livingston has been playing the demo of Animal Rescuer, a game where you cure a sick spider while your wife dies of the ague or something. There are many strange things about this game, the first being that it's an action-RPG as well as a wildlife heal-em-up, complete with sword combat.

Emma Matthews has been playing Apex Legends' flashpoint mode, which chucks healing items out in favor of healing zones. It's a dream for campers, right up until the circle closes, when everyone has to duck out of their healing bubbles and engage in a frantic firefight that's more chaotic than usual since more players survive to see it.

Steven Messner has been playing Genshin Impact, and though he says the multiplayer sucks every other part of this free-to-play phenomenon is, well, phenomenal. Like the character roster, which he has exhaustively ranked in the Genshin Impact tier list.

Andy Kelly played Hadr, a puzzle game about a sheet that eats. You control a sheet that, when draped over objects so that no part of them is visible, makes them disappear like a magician's trick. Sorry, I mean a magician's illusion.

I've been playing Baldur's Gate 3, with an eye to how it's similar to Divinity: Original Sin 2 and how it's different. Early on I recruited a shady rogue who gave me flashbacks to Montaron and Xzar, the evil party members I found at the start of the first Baldur's Gate. The bickering between Shadowheart and Lae'zel likewise reminded me of that first game and its squabbling NPCs, like Edwin and Dynaheir. It's something Original Sin 2 didn't do nearly as much of.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been playing Phasmophobia, the latest viral horror hit? The digital edition of the popular Game of Thrones board game? Or solitaire-with-a-story in The Solitaire Conspiracy? Let us know!