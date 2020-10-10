The infamous A Game of Thrones board game is finally digital

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game has come to Steam. It's a digital adaptation of the board game of the same name, one that has stood up to almost 20 years of players. The digital port is by all accounts quite good, with fully-functional multiplayer and singleplayer. The multiplayer is the real draw, though, and it can take a while to play a full game, so be sure to find people you trust to go backstabbing with. It's based on the A Game of Thrones novels, for the record, not the HBO show. It's from before George R.R. Martin was mainstream famous.

First released in the hoary days of 2003 and updated to a second edition in 2011, A Game of Thrones is a much-beloved board game designed by Christian T. Peterson and Kevin Wilson and published by Fantasy Flight Games. It's infamous for its diplomatic gameplay and vicious politicking, often compared to 1959 board game classic Diplomacy for ending friendships due to calamitous betrayals and backstabs. People love this game, for real: I once saw a guy at Gen Con who'd carved and stained his own giant, table-sized set from wood.

A Game of Thrones The Board Game Digital Edition (that's the official, full name) was first announced earlier t h is year for a fall release. It's developed by Dire Wolf Digital and published by Fantasy Flight Games owner Asmodee Digital. No word yet on whether or not they want to do the Mother of Dragons expansion that was released on tabletop a few years back.