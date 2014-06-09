Watch the Sony E3 2014 press conference here

What do Sony have to offer PC gamers? Well, they've spent a lot of time wooing indies, and we may see a few multiplatform gems demoed onstage. What's more, we might find out whether Miyazaki's Dark Souls/Demon's Souls follow-up Project Beast is real, and to what extent it'll be locked into Playstation 4 exclusivity. There may be more Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain stuff as well—another series we'd love to see on PC. We've done the other three conferences, so why not do this one. If you've been here for the whole of today's E3 marathon, we salute you.

The conference starts at 6PM PDT / 9PM EDT / 2AM BST.

Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments. You can catch the latest from the conference on our E3 2014 page .