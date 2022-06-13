Watch the Capcom showcase here

Audio player loading…

Capcom joined Sony's State of Play last week to roll a trailer for Street Fighter 6 and reveal the Resident Evil 4 Remake, but it isn't finished with E3 season just yet. Today Capcom is running its own 35-minute showcase, specifically to provide "news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles."

In other words, don't expect Capcom to announce Dragon's Dogma 2 today. But if you're hoping for more Resi 4 Remake footage, you might be in luck.

You can catch the showcase in the YouTube embed above. The stream begins on June 13 at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST.

What to expect from the Capcom Showcase