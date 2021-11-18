Pragmata's delay announcement is so adorable I don't even mind

Pragmata is a new lunar adventure from Capcom, announced last year, and "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's moon." The game was initially set for release in 2022 but, as you can see in the above video, it has now been delayed until 2023 and the development team, in the form of a little girl, are very sorry.

Personally I find it slightly bizarre when people get angry about delays to a game: After all, it's not like developers do these things for fun. But I'd defy anyone to look at how this delay has been communicated and get heated.

We got a fuller look at Pragmata in the announce trailer, below, which shows a bulky astronaut-type figure wandering through a destroyed Times Square, when he happens upon a mysterious young girl. Then... well, I'm not sure what happens, but I think they float off to the moon. As you do.

If nothing else, you should watch it for the ghost cat with the visible brain. Good old Capcom.

Per the announcement press blurb Pragmata will have "a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before", and is being developed by Capcom Dev 1, aka the creme de la creme. The official Dev 1 account said the following, which has been machine translated: "We are currently working on the project with all our might, but we will postpone the release date to 2023 in order to create an adventure that will be unforgettable for everyone. Although it is small, we have prepared this [trailer]."

The team also released a new piece of artwork:

#PRAGMATA - New Artwork pic.twitter.com/z8BPxHYlVuNovember 18, 2021 See more

There's the faintest of whiffs of Death Stranding to Pragmata but honestly, who knows where this is going: It's just exciting to see a big new project from Capcom. On which note, shout-out to the twitter rando who told Capcom Dev 1 they wouldn't buy any more Capcom games until they remastered Dino Crisis. Priorities.