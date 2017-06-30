Watch Dogs 2 update adds four player co-op next week

Watch Dogs introduced the awfully-named but rather fun PvP mode Showd0wn back in April, alongside multiplayer functionality for races. Furthering its friend-fusing trend, the latest update adds four player co-op—due this Tuesday, July 4.

The 1.16 update is free-of-charge (it was originally planned as paid DLC), and lets players buddy up in groups of four to roam freely around its digital slant on San Francisco. In doing so, players can either fire through the game's host of multiplayer modes—the trailer below teases three modes in 'Hacking Invasion', 'Bounty Hunter' and 'Armored Truck'—or engage in general mischief as they see fit.

Have a gander at the new update's trailer:

Despite the freedom offered in free-roam, quartets can't access the game's two player co-op missions, however they can invade other people's games. Which you totally will do, right?

Watch Dogs 2's latest update is due on July 4—full patch notes can be found this-a-way.