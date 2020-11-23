Want an RTX 3070? This Black Friday gaming PC deal might be your best option right now

Nvidia's new graphics cards are all pretty awesome, offering pretty huge improvements over their predecessors. The GeForce RTX 3070 managed the unthinkable and produced gaming performance that is even better than the top of the previous line-up, yup the £1,200 RTX 2080 Ti. Which is pretty much all the context you need for this system that's currently on sale at Ebuyer.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

For the price of the original RTX 2080 Ti, you get a whole system that is capable of producing even better frame rates. If that isn't progress then I don't know what is. Of course, that in itself makes for a tempting offer, but the other major factor is availability—it's pretty much impossible to buy an RTX 3070 right now. Unless you buy one in a machine that is.

This all adds up to make the AlphaSync RTX 3070 machine a tempting gaming PC from the off, and it means we can pretty much overlook the fact that it is built around a previous-generation Core i7 9700F. That's an 8-core, 8-thread CPU in case you were wondering. It's a decently powerful offering too, and while it may lag behind newer chips in more-serious applications, it doesn't hold you back at all when it comes to gaming.

AlphaSync RTX 3070 Core i7 Gaming PC | Intel i7 | RTX 3070 | £1,414.99 £1,199.99 at Ebuyer

The star of this machine is the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, it's the component that matters most for gaming. The rest of the spec is decent for a focused gaming system too, with a last-gen Core i7 9700F providing plenty of raw power, backed up by 16GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD. There's a lot to love here. And with £215 off the usual asking price, it's a bargain.View Deal

The rest of the specification is healthy enough too. You get 16GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200MHz DDR4 RAM giving your games plenty of room to breath (although it's only one 16GB stick, so you may want to treat yourself to another one down the road). The 500GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD provides enough space for your most important games and there's a 2TB Seagate Barracuda for the rest of your games library (you know, the ones you rarely play).

The Coolermaster Hyper 212 will keep the Core i7 running cool quietly, while the MSI B365M Pro-VH motherboard is a decent option to build around as well. Everything is encased in the Corsair Carbide SPEC-04 chassis, which is an attractive looking box that manages to offer up plenty of airflow for your components. There's a glass side panel so you can spend hours looking at the graphics card that very few can call their own right now.