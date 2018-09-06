Victrix Pro AF gaming headset now available for pre-order on Amazon

The Victrix Pro AF gaming headset has been making waves in the PC gaming world since it was announced earlier this year. The company says it's purpose-built for streamers and e-sports players, and now you can preorder it on Amazon for $299.99.

The headset's main selling point is the four-microphone active noise cancellation, which Victrix says will block out 70% of all background noise. The built-in microphone apparently uses a pop filter originally designed to block out wind in the Cobra attack helicopter. There's also a ventilation system in the ear cups.

If you want to preorder the headset, you can grab it here. We'll have a review going up soon.