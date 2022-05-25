Vampire survival game V Rising sells a million and adds offline mode

Audio player loading…

Vampire survival game V Rising (opens in new tab) has been causing buzz since launch, and now developer Stunlock Studios has announced that the early access fang-em-up has sold a million copies. The figure was revealed exactly a week after the game's launch, so it's fair to say this one doesn't suck.

V Rising definitely lands square in the middle of a particular Steam Venn diagram: it's a survival game, open world, it's got base-building and crafting, PvPvE, solo play, co-op... look, vampires are cool alright. Not that concurrent players are a particularly good measure of anything, but at its peak today the vampire sim had just under 130,000 people playing at the same time.

1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! pic.twitter.com/p96f0E0pbVMay 24, 2022 See more

As well as the sales milestone, developer Stunlock today released a hotfix adding an offline mode (patch notes here (opens in new tab)), the lack of which had been bothering some folk. So now you can just focus on building a beautiful gothic mansion without any pesky players coming in to ruin things and spill blood all over the carpet—which does feel like something a vampire would want.

Seriously though: is V Rising any good? Fraser thinks it's more than just Valheim with vampires (opens in new tab) and, appropriately enough, it kept him up all night. Some aren't quite so keen on the grind side of it (opens in new tab), though it's sitting pretty on Steam with just under 14,000 reviews that average out at 'very positive'.