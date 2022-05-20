How blood essence works in V Rising

If you're trying to figure out how to get blood essence in V Rising, you're in luck. The top-down vampire survival game has just entered Steam's Early Access , and favourable comparisons to Valheim are already being made. V Rising has crafting and base building, and if you want to hop into the game with friends, there are plenty of options to do that, too.

V Rising puts far more emphasis on survival, and you'll need to collect a lot of blood essence to stay alive and maintain your base. There are also blood types to consider, and these can give you different buffs and abilities, depending on the quality of the blood you drink. Sounds confusing? Don't worry, I'm here to help. Here's what you need to know about V Rising blood essence and the different blood types.

Hover over an enemy to see their blood type and quality. (Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

V Rising blood essence: How it works

Blood makes your vampire's world go round, and you're going to need a lot of it if you want to survive in V Rising. Every time you kill an enemy, you'll notice blood essence orbs collect in your inventory. These can be used to protect your Castle Heart from decay, and to power bigger crafting tools, such as the sawmill. You also need blood essence to craft various items and building pieces, so it's essential you start hunting for it as soon as you can.

Blood also ties into your health, and taking damage means you'll start losing blood. You regain health passively over time, but this puts a big dent in your overall blood pool—you can see this at the bottom of your screen—and means death if you don't replenish it.

You need to feed off enemies to replenish your blood pool, and this can be done by taking your foe down to low health and using the "Feed" prompt that appears. Just be aware that you'll be vulnerable for a few seconds while feeding, so if you're fighting a group, it's best to wait until the last enemy.

The different blood types in V Rising

You need to feed to survive, but that's where another mechanic comes into play. Different enemies have different blood types, with varying blood qualities, and each blood type offers passive benefits. You can hover your mouse over an enemy to check which blood type they are, so if you're after a specific buff, you know you're targeting the correct type.

You'll also see their blood quality, which ranges between 1 to 100%. The higher the percentage, the more buffs you'll gain from feeding from them, but these will only last until the next time you feed. It's worth noting that the next enemy you feed on will overwrite whatever blood type and quality you currently have.

Here are the blood types in V Rising, along with their buffs:

Frailed

Default blood type with no buffs.

Creature

Less than 30% blood quality: 15% movement speed

15% movement speed 30% or higher: 10-15 sun resistance rating

10-15 sun resistance rating 60% or higher: 10-20% damage reduction

10-20% damage reduction 90% or higher: 150% increased health regeneration

150% increased health regeneration 100% blood quality: Boost all above effects by 30%

Warrior

Less than 30% blood quality: 10-20% increased physical power

10-20% increased physical power 30% or higher: 8-15% reduced cooldown on weapon skills

8-15% reduced cooldown on weapon skills 60% or higher: 7.5-15% reduced damage taken and 25% increased damage when striking enemies at full health

7.5-15% reduced damage taken and 25% increased damage when striking enemies at full health 90% or higher: 15% chance to parry an attack, reducing damage taken by 50%. Parrying an attack increases your own damage by 25%

15% chance to parry an attack, reducing damage taken by 50%. Parrying an attack increases your own damage by 25% 100% blood quality: Boost all above effects by 30%

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Rogue

Less than 30% blood quality: 10-20% chance to critical strike on weapon attacks

10-20% chance to critical strike on weapon attacks 30% or higher: 8-15% movement speed

8-15% movement speed 60% or higher: 12-25% Reduced cooldown on travel skill. 100% chance to critical strike on next physical attack after using a travel skill

12-25% Reduced cooldown on travel skill. 100% chance to critical strike on next physical attack after using a travel skill 90% or higher: 50% chance on critical strike to expose victim's armor, increasing damage taken from all sources by 15% for 4 seconds

50% chance on critical strike to expose victim's armor, increasing damage taken from all sources by 15% for 4 seconds 100% blood quality: Boost all above effects by 30%

Scholar

Less than 30% blood quality: 12-25% increased spell power

12-25% increased spell power 30% or higher: 8-15% reduced cooldown on spells

8-15% reduced cooldown on spells 60% or higher: 5-10% spell life leech

5-10% spell life leech 90% or higher: 20% chance to reset spell cooldown on cast

20% chance to reset spell cooldown on cast 100% blood quality: Boost all above effects by 30%

Worker

Less than 30% blood quality: 10-30% increased resource yield

10-30% increased resource yield 30% or higher: 15-25% increased damage against resource objects

15-25% increased damage against resource objects 60% or higher: 10-20% increased mount gallop speed

10-20% increased mount gallop speed 90% or higher: 3% chance to instantly destroy a resource

3% chance to instantly destroy a resource 100% blood quality: Boost all above effects by 30%

Brute