Valve not showing any games at E3 2011

Anyone hoping for a glimpse of Dota 2, or even Half Life 2: Episode 3 at this year's E3 will be sad to hear that Valve aren't planning to show any games at all at the conference. It looks like we'll have to make do with the IceFrog Q&A , or the slim details on the Dota 2 site for now.

The good news is, we can look forward to some new Portal 2 levels at some point in the next few months. According to Gabe Newell, Valve are moving towards shorter and shorter development cycles for their games, which means we can look forward to more and more updates for Team Fortress 2 and Portal 2 in the future, too.