First Portal 2 DLC will bring new test chambers, leaderboards, and challenge modes this summer

In case you forgot, Valve wants to remind you that it loves you. Not only do they craft extraordinary games to sell you, such as Portal 2 , they tend to give away enough DLC afterwards to nearly match the launch content. And they're not changing their ways now: read on for full details on the first free DLC pack coming to Portal 2!

The new DLC pack, entitled DLC #1, will be released this summer for the incredible price of free! The pack will include new test chambers, leaderboards, and challenge modes for both single and multiplayer. The DLC will be released for free on all platforms, so you can continue playing with your PS3 friends (if they're still using it after Sony's security leak fiasco).

An exact release date has not been released, and there's no information yet on whether any story elements will be changed.