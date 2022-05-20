Wondering how to get stone bricks in V Rising? This vampire adventure from Stunlock has just arrived on Steam's Early Access. And as with any self-respecting survival game, you'll need to do a lot of farming for crafting materials so you can build up your base and keep it from decaying.

Stone bricks is a crafting material that you'll need to make your base stronger, and this is vital if you want your own piece of Vardoran to withstand attacks from enemies or other players. I've already covered how to make yourself stronger with different blood types , so now it's time to work on getting stone bricks in V Rising, as well as stone dust.

V Rising stone bricks: How to get this resource

Stone is relatively easy to find in Vardoran. You'll have a quest that prompts you to craft a mace, allowing you to break up boulders to get it. There's a tiny chance that farming stone this way will yield the occasional stone brick or stone dust, but it's not a reliable source if you need a lot of it.

Likewise, it's possible you'll find both in chests or other containers throughout the world, but, again, this is an unreliable method if you're after great quantities.

How to build a Grinder in V Rising

A much easier way of making sure you have a reliable source over the long term is to invest a bit of time into making a Grinder. You'll automatically get a quest to collect materials and build this crafting station fairly early on. The materials you need to find are as follows:

8x planks

4x whetstones

4x copper ingots

Copper deposits can be found all around Farbane Woods, though you'll need to upgrade your starting mace and gear to be able to break it. Whetstones can be found at various bandit camps, and planks are produced from the Sawmill, which you will also learn how to make from a quest.

Once you have the materials, construct the Grinder somewhere within your castle and you're all set. 12 stones will net you one stone brick and one stone dust.