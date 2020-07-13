Ubisoft is giving away Watch Dogs 2 to those who missed it during its livestream

Did you miss the Watch Dogs 2 giveaway during the Ubisoft Forward livestream? Don't worry, you're not alone. There were two ways to get your free copy, the first being via Twitch drop if you had your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts linked, and the second by watching the stream through the Uplay client. Due to the number of viewers trying to do both, people couldn't log in to one and were greeted with nothing but a loading screen on the other.

During the livestream Ubisoft tweeted, via their support account, "We'll be giving out the rewards to all of you, even if you were unable to log in successfully." And now they're making good on the promise. All you have to do is go to this web page and log in with your Ubisoft account to collect your hacker game as well as a bundle of in-game rewards for various other Ubisoft games.

Watch Dogs 2 won't show up in your Uplay account straight away, however. I wouldn't expect it until July 13 at the earliest, based on this, but hopefully soon you'll be sending an RC car off to do missions for you.

Watch Dogs Legion, by the way, is due on October 29. Here's what Chris thought of its mix-and-max teams of special agents.