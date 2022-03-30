Tune in here as Intel reveals its new Arc GPUs for gaming laptops

Audio player loading…

It feels like a long time since we first heard about Intel re-entering the discrete GPU game. That should come as no surprise, really, graphics cards are really, really complicated. Yet the company has finally got something to show for its efforts, the Intel Arc graphics gamily for laptops, and it's showing them all off today.

Intel will outline its new graphics chips on YouTube today, March 30, 2022, from 8am PT (11am ET / 4pm BST). That's pretty soon, so just stick around and you can watch it via the embed above.

Let's not forget that Intel did show off a discrete GPU in DG1 a few years ago, but that was more a testbed to lay the foundations of what's to come—not only in hardware, but in software. Building out a driver package for a GPU line-up is tough work.

In some ways, I imagine these laptops will also be a testbed for driver tweaks and optimisations, ready for the discrete cards that are promised later this year.