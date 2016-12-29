Tripwire Interactive to bring Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Killing Floor: Incursion to the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender 2017 is shaping up quite nicely, wouldn't you agree? This week alone, we've revealed Failbetter Games will be in attendance to talk Sunless Skies and that the incoming "FTL-meets-Sunless Sea" Abandon Ship will get its first public demonstration at the UK's only event dedicated solely to PC gaming. Now, we can announce Tripwire Interactive will return, bringing with it Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Killing Floor: Incursion.

The first Rising Storm captured our coveted Multiplayer Game of the Year award back in 2013, and Tyler enjoyed his hands-on time with an early build of the sequel in August. That looks a little like this:

Killing Floor: Incursion, on the other hand, transports the hectic blast 'em up world of KF to virtual reality—with Incursion being developed for Oculus Touch. Here's its latest trailer:

Besides Tripwire Interactive, Microsoft is set to make its PC Gamer Weekender debut next year, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Torn Banner and Koch will be there with Mirage: Arcane Warfare and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 respectively.

Both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones are also set to return for 2017—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

This is of course far from the full list and there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

Join us for The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP on February 18-19, 2017 at Olympia London. Tickets can be found over here.