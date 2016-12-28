Abandon Ship to get first public demonstration at the PC Gamer Weekender 2017

Abandon Ship first unfurled its mast last month, and excited us with its promise of "FTL-meets-Sunless Sea in the golden age of sail". We've not seen much since, which is why it gives us great pleasure to announce developer Fireblade Software will give its first ever Abandon Ship public demonstration at the PC Gamer Weekender 2017.

The session hosted by Fireblade will showcase some of the seafaring adventure's core mechanics—explaining how players will control their ship's crew, what each part of their ship does, and some of the gameplay systems they'll come up against such as weather and weaponry. More information on Abandon Ship can be found via the game's site.

As you may already know, Fireblade joins the likes of Failbetter Games at the PCG Weekender—the latter of whom will be chatting about its forthcoming Sunless Skies.

Both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones are also set to return for 2017—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

Microsoft makes it debut too, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Torn Banner and Koch will be there with Mirage: Arcane Warfare and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 respectively.

And as we've said before, this is far from the full list and there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

