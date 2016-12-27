Failbetter Games to present Sunless Skies at the PC Gamer Weekender

Following the success of this year's inaugural event, the PC Gamer Weekender is set to return on February 18-19 at Olympia London. Over the past few months, we've been busy building a stellar lineup of games and presentations for the UK's only event dedicated solely to PC gaming—and we're now delighted to announce Failbetter Games' creative leads Paul Arendt, Chris Gardiner and Liam Welton will be in attendance to share the latest progress of incoming Sunless Sea sequel, Sunless Skies.

As reported by Chris back in September, Sunless Skies is set to provide another world "rich with stories" that will "elaborate on Sunless Sea". While the latter portrayed a tale of naval exploration, Sunless Skies takes place in space. "The stars are dying," explains the game's site. "The stars are the Judgements: the inventors, arbiters and enforcers of the universe’s laws—but a revolution has begun, and the stars are being murdered."

Besides Failbetter's presentation, both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones return for 2017—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

Microsoft debuts next year too, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Torn Banner and Koch will be there with Mirage: Arcane Warfare and Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 respectively.

This is far from the full list, though, and there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

Join us for The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP on February 18-19, 2017 at Olympia London. Tickets can be found in this direction.