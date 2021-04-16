Totally Rated: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Sonos Roam speaker, and the Nubia RedMagic 6 gaming phone

It's Friday and while that means we're very close to the weekend, we also have a fresh episode of Totally Rated to catch up on. This week, our pals at TechRadar, GamesRadar+, and Tom's Guide join us to bring you the latest news and reviews in gaming and tech. All you need to do is sit back and relax as they take us through their top picks of the week.

GamesRadar+ dipped into Oddworld: Soulstorm to see what it's like to be reunited with Abe after all these years. Josh West thinks the game is a "fun—if not a little dated—2.5D platformer." He says that "if you find yourself yearning for modern games with that really cool '90s aesthetic, this will absolutely be your jam." It sounds like it's worth trying out if you enjoyed the old games, and have found yourself at a bit of a loose end at the moment. We also reviewed it and gave it 65.

Kate Kozuch from Tom’s Guide and Matthew Bolton from T3 spent some time with the Sonos Roam portable smart speaker to see how Sonos' smallest (and cheapest) speaker fares compared to others in their range. After some serious testing, Kate reckons "the Sonos Roam really could be the best portable smart speaker yet." It also has a long battery life and it's waterproof, so you can sing along to your favourite jams in the bath without worrying about splashing and breaking it.

If you're on the hunt for a new mobile phone, Tom's Guide and Techradar have kindly outlined the pros and cons of the Nubia RedMagic 6. Turns out its gaming performance is pretty solid, but its budget-friendly price tag comes at the expense of cutting some features.

Tom Bedford from Techradar is a fan of the handset's "top specs, high screen refresh rate, and easy-to-use haptic triggers", if it is a little rough around the edges. Jordan Palmer also thinks it's "actually quite good, once you set aside its camera performance". This sounds promising if you're looking for a gaming phone on a tight budget.

