Time-bending FPS Superhot is currently free for Twitch Prime subscribers

I never got round to playing Superhot, the stylish FPS in which time moves only when you do. But this weekend I finally will (it's downloading as I type this) because it's the latest game that's free for Twitch and Amazon Prime subscribers. The deal runs until December 24.

If you want a full rundown you should click over to Phil's review, but essentially the game puts you in 30 or so different scenarios straight out of action films, outnumbered and outgunned. If you stand still, so does time, but if you move the scene jolts into action.

You have to duck and dive away from bullets, whack enemies and grab guns out of mid air. As I said, I haven't played it, but I've only heard good things. The development team just announced a standalone expansion with a roguelike twist, which sounds like it could be fun too.

Twitch Prime isn't worth the price of an Amazon Prime subscription alone in my opinion, but it certainly sweetens the deal. You get in-game loot, ad-free viewing and, most importantly, free games. The last giveaway was survival rogue-like The Flame in the Flood, and previous freebies include Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Oxenfree and Titan Souls. You can sign up here.