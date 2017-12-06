Superhot reveals Mind Control Delete standalone expansion

Time manipulation shooter Superhot was well received by Phil last year, with our reviewer billing it "effortlessly stylish, perhaps to the detriment of substance." In a bid to expand its self-acknowledged "linear nature", developer Superhot Team has unveiled Mind Control Delete—a work-in-progress standalone expansion that adds roguelike elements to the original formula.

Set in the same universe as the base game, Mind Control Delete "distils and expands" on its forerunner's iconic slow motion combat system. Said to force players through dozens of challenges, players will uncover secrets, unlock abilities and access new playable characters. Expect new weapons, powerups and rogue-like run generation too, while enemies in turn "grow stronger, smarter and more desperate to stop you."

Some of that looks like this:

Owners of the base game can access the Early Access-dwelling expansion as of tomorrow, December 7, as can those who pick up Superhot prior to Mind Control Delete's full release. At present, the latter is expected to launch in full in Autumn/Fall of next year, however a price hasn't been determined.

Interested? Find out more via the handy Superhot: Mind Control Delete Q&A located on the game's Steam page.