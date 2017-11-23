The Flame in the Flood is free right now with Twitch Prime

If you're subscribed to Twitch Prime you snag a sweet bonus right now—The Flame in the Flood, which is a survival roguelike about river travel (and not a genre I type out every day), is available for free. Make sure you've got the Twitch desktop app installed, then head over to the game's Twitch page to grab it for zero dollars and the same amount of cents.

We wondered if The Flame in the Flood might actually be the saddest game ever created , but don't let that put you off. Here's how Chris Livingston described it in his review :

"At times The Flame in the Flood is a wonderfully serene experience, such as when paddling down the moonlit river—the calmer portions of it, anyway—accompanied by a sleepy, twangy soundtrack, or when sitting by a crackling campfire to cook corn muffins or brew dandelion tea, faithful dog Aesop by your side. It can quickly plunge into delicious, panicky chaos as well, such as when a storm suddenly rolls in, dousing your fire and forcing you to seek shelter and warmth, or when a single encounter with a wild animal leaves you bleeding, near death, and limping back to your raft on broken bones."

Sounds like a good time to me.

If you've already got an Amazon Prime membership then you already have Twitch Prime, which is included for free. If you sign up you'll get free games, DLC, and ad-free viewing on Twitch as well as access to giveaways like this. Previous freebies have included Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Oxenfree, Titan Souls, and Overwatch loot boxes.