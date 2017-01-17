THQ Nordic to bring gorgeous JRPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar to the PC Gamer Weekender

THQ brings Battle Chasers to PC Gamer Weekender THQ Nordic has confirmed it will be bringing Battle Chasers: Nightwar to the PC Gamer Weekender, being held at London’s Olympia February 18 to 19.

Attendees will be able to get their hands on the upcoming Japanese RPG from Airship Syndicate, the studio made up of Vigil Games (Darksiders) alumni—including founder/comics legend Joe Madureira—Battle Chasers: Night War was a huge Kickstarter success in 2016, raising over $850,000 and eclipsing its original $500,000 target quite nicely.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a Japanese-style RPG inspired “by the classic console greats”. It has all of the deep dungeon diving and turn-based combat you would expect from the greats of the genre, as well as a ton of secrets, in-depth story and randomly-generated elements to keep you playing and replaying over and again. Though maybe not at the PC Gamer Weekender—there’s only so much time in a single weekend, after all. You will, however, be able to get a good taste of the Battle Chasers and find out just how closely it sticks to its comic book heritage.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is just one of many games playable throughout the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.