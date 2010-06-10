This week on Maximum PC

Our picks of the best articles by our friends at the hardcore hardware and tech site, MaximumPC.com .
- PC Shipments Rise at a Record Rate - a first quarter sales jump of 23% this year, making a big comeback from 2009's dip.
- CyberPower Now Shipping Nvidia 3D Vision PCs - Cyberpower's first 3D capable PCs are already winging their way to early adopters.
- Steam Hardware Survey Shows Windows 7 and Nvidia Dominance - find out how your rig compares with the latest Steam Hardware Survey.
- Parents Find Math Game Too Violent for School - Department of Defense funded game is being used to teach kids algebra in Albuquerque.
- The Personal Computer: This One is Mine - Nathan Edwards' new column meditates on everything from Metal Gear Jacket to awesome case mods.