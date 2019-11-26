This UK gaming laptop deal saves you 29% on a great, 2060-spec ASUS laptop

If you're scouring the internet for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals, you're in the right place. The ASUS TUF FX505DV is now on sale for £889, and Amazon is listing that as about 29% off the RRP. We know it has been a little cheaper than that in 2019, but we estimate you're saving £110 off the average asking price for this model, which is a decent cut. It's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen in the UK, along with the slightly cheaper ASUS TUF FX505 on sale for £598.50, itself over £200 off the RRP on Amazon.

The TUF FX505 comes packing a RTX 2060 GPU and 512GB of PCI-e SSD memory. With our RTX 2060 review in mind, this laptop comes with a great value card that'll breeze through the latest games on its 15.6-inch, 120Hz 1080p panel. The GTX 1650-powered TUF FX505 is more budget-friendly, but should do just fine with running most titles at 1080.

Not only can you nab 25% and 29% discounts on the Amazon RRP right now, ASUS TUF gaming laptops are built to last and Military-Grade 810G approved; in other words, they're excellent for the accident-prone (although not indestructible). These laptops are TUF cookies: ASUS say this range has successfully survived "varying conditions including solar radiation exposure, high altitude, and temperature extremes." It's perfect for climbing a mountain in Skyrim, on an actual mountain. Please don't do that.

