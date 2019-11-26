This UK gaming laptop deal saves you 29% on a great, 2060-spec ASUS laptop

If you're scouring the internet for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals, you're in the right place. The ASUS TUF FX505DV is now on sale for £889, and Amazon is listing that as about 29% off the RRP. We know it has been a little cheaper than that in 2019, but we estimate you're saving £110 off the average asking price for this model, which is a decent cut. It's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen in the UK, along with the slightly cheaper ASUS TUF FX505 on sale for £598.50, itself over £200 off the RRP on Amazon.
The TUF FX505 comes packing a RTX 2060 GPU and 512GB of PCI-e SSD memory. With our RTX 2060 review in mind, this laptop comes with a great value card that'll breeze through the latest games on its 15.6-inch, 120Hz 1080p panel. The GTX 1650-powered TUF FX505 is more budget-friendly, but should do just fine with running most titles at 1080.
Not only can you nab 25% and 29% discounts on the Amazon RRP right now, ASUS TUF gaming laptops are built to last and Military-Grade 810G approved; in other words, they're excellent for the accident-prone (although not indestructible). These laptops are TUF cookies: ASUS say this range has successfully survived "varying conditions including solar radiation exposure, high altitude, and temperature extremes." It's perfect for climbing a mountain in Skyrim, on an actual mountain. Please don't do that.
Don't miss these ASUS gaming laptop deals
ASUS TUF FX505DV gaming laptop | 15.6" | 2060 | AMD R7-3750H | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £889 (save £360 on RRP)
The military-grade chassis on this ASUS TUF gaming laptop houses an RTX 2060 GPU, which will happily run today's titles and future games on its 15.6-inch 120Hz 1080p display.View Deal
ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop | 15.6" | 1650 | AMD Ryzen R5-3550H | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £598.50 (save £201)
This durable laptop will run you most of today's games at 1080p with a GTX 1650 GPU and comes with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen R5-3550H processor, and 8GB of ram.View Deal
If this is your first foray into the exciting world portable PC gaming, check out our list of the best gaming laptops money can buy. And, if a few of those are a tough above your current budget, here are some of the cheap gaming laptop deals we've plucked from the online ether.