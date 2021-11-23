This RTX 3080 gaming PC is highly configurable, but spring for a bigger SSD at $2,220

As we continue to track the best Black Friday deals for PC gaming through the continued chip shortage, it's clear that the best way to get a shiny new graphics card right now is to buy a whole RTX 3080 gaming PC like this one. It's not the ideal way for many to upgrade their personalized rigs, but with prices lower than they've been all year, now's the time to act on a deal like this HP Omen 30L GT13-0380t. For $2,220, you get: an RTX 3080, Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD.

Technically, this Omen prebuilt starts at the lower price of $2,070, but the default config comes with a measly 8GB RAM and a small 256GB SSD. If you're looking to flex the capabilities of the 3080 you're getting, then you'll be quickly bottlenecked by the bare minimum of RAM and a drive that can't even hold two copies of Call of Duty: Warzone. To get your money's worth, we recommend the 16GB RAM upgrade and (at least) the 512GB SSD.

Otherwise, the Omen can be configured on the store page with more powerful components, more storage, and a few other bells and whistles like protection plans and Wifi 6 support. Heck, you can even slot a 3090 in there if you're ready to burn another $850.

MSI GF65 OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t | Intel Core i7 10700K | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD | $2,319.99 $2,219.99 at HP (save $100)

I wish the prebuilt I just bought had been this configurable before checkout. I'm running newer games like Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite on an RTX 3060 with 16GB RAM, and I'm already planning an upgrade to 32GB. I also like this Omen case more than the Lenovo one I ended up with, but can these fan LEDs light up with pastel rainbow colors like mine? (Maybe, but it looks like by default it fluctuates through one color at a time).

The only rub is that, if you want more than HP's 90 days of complimentary on-phone tech support, you'll need to cough up another $58 for six months of access or warranty plans of two or three years starting at an extra $328. If you'd rather upgrade storage externally and get cheaper prices, check out our dedicated hub for Black Friday SSD deals.