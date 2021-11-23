This RTX 3080 gaming PC 'deal' is an object lesson in reading the specs sheet carefully

This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is an object lesson in why it's important to always check the details of any 'deal' you see. Okay, for a start three thousand dollars is a hell of a lot of money for an RTX 3080 gaming PC when we've found far more capable specs with the same GeForce GPU inside if for only just a little north of $2,000 at HP.

But the real kicker is the fact that CLX is fitting out this $3,000+ gaming rig with an SSD that couldn't even fit an install of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on it, let alone a Windows installation too. A 240GB boot drive in 2021 is a frankly offensive spec and has no place on a system like this.

And that's why it's important to always check through the fine details when you're making a purchase, around Black Friday or whenever.

It's not just gaming PCs where you have to be careful either. We've all seen retailers play fast and loose with the 'was' pricing of particular deals, inflating the previous price tag just to say that it's a bigger discount than it really is. But specs are the place where you can really get burned.

CLX - SET Gaming Desktop | Ryzen 7 5800X | RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD | $3,259.99 CLX - SET Gaming Desktop | Ryzen 7 5800X | RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD | $3,259.99 $3,069.99 at Best Buy (save $190)

That AMD CPU, could do better; the RTX 3080 graphics card, super-sweet; 16GB RAM, that'll do; 240GB SSD, wait, what?! If I'm spending more than three grand on a gaming PC I want an SSD that can at least hold a Windows installation and Call of Duty. FFS.

This machine is a good example, but the current best Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deal is also guilty of a little misdirection, however good the deal actually is. I mean, it really is, but with Microsoft presenting the '16GB, configurable up to 64GB DDR4' spec as just plain 64GB that's a bit naughty.

We've also seen some 1440p monitors having both 2560 x 1440 and 4K listed in the product titles, too, at some retailers. Make your mind up, people. But anyways, basically the lesson is this, read and re-read again the specs before you click that buy button.

Configure it right, and this HP Omen 30L machine below will deliver a far better spec for nearly $1,000 less.

HP OMEN 30L OMEN 30L | Intel Core i7 10700K | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 512GB WD Black NVMe SSD | $2,319.99 $2,219.99 at HP (Save $100)

For a machine with an RTX 3080 inside, this is already a good price without the discount. When configured with slightly more storage and RAM than the base model (which would have been just 256GB and 8GB respectively), it's a little more to the average PC enthusiast's taste. And that's a WD Black NVMe SSD in there, one of our favourites.

There are great gaming PC deals out there this Black Friday, but be careful where you look because there are definitely some... less than good deals out there. We'll be on hand all the way through to make sure all the best deals are curated for you, and some of the worst are called out.