This gaming PC with a Core i7-8700 and RX 580 is $300 off right now

If you're looking to buy a gaming PC and you can't quite wait until Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Acer is currently running a sale on its Nitro 50 desktop. The PC is $300 off on Newegg, lowering the price to $799.99.

The specifications include an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8700 clocked at 3.20GHz, a Radeon RX 580 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB hard drive. There is no SSD, but this is still a great price for the hardware you get—other PCs with similar specs (like this ABS Versa desktop) can cost around $900.

You can get the Acer Nitro 50 PC from the link below. AMD's 'Raise the Game' bundle (with AC: Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins) and Intel's 'Performance Software' pack (with World of Tanks, Paladins, Corel PaintShop, and more) are included.